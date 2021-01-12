Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Monday (January 11, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 162.26 158.55 GBP 219.10 214.06 EUR 197.50 192.99 JPY 1.5574 1.5218 SAR 43.25 42.25 AED 44.19 43.15 =====================================

