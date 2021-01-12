ANL 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
ASC 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.83%)
ASL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 89.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.26%)
BYCO 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.65%)
DGKC 111.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.2%)
EPCL 49.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.24%)
FCCL 21.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.49%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.23%)
HASCOL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
HUBC 85.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.29%)
KAPCO 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.63%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.96%)
MLCF 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.35%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PIBTL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.41%)
PRL 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PTC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
TRG 89.11 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.16%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By ▲ 10.64 (0.22%)
BR30 24,354 Increased By ▲ 86.75 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,764 Increased By ▲ 158.61 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,170 Increased By ▲ 73.89 (0.39%)
Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

Recorder Report 12 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Monday (January 11, 2021).

=====================================
CURRENCY            SELLING    BUYING
=====================================
USD                  162.26    158.55
GBP                  219.10    214.06
EUR                  197.50    192.99
JPY                  1.5574    1.5218
SAR                   43.25     42.25
AED                   44.19     43.15
=====================================

