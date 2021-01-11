After Capitol siege, majority of Americans believe Trump should be removed from office before term: Poll

Over half of surveyed Americans in a new poll have indicated that they believe that President Trump should be removed from office, following the attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

In a joint poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos on Sunday, it revealed that 56 percent polled in favour of the removal of President Trump from office, while 67 percent polled that the outgoing President deserves a significant degree of the blame for the rioting that took place in the Capitol.

During a Stop the Steal Rally on the National Mall last Wednesday, President Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, while a joint-session of Congress was being held to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

"We’re going walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women," Trump said. "We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

The subsequent violence was linked to five deaths, including a Capitol police officer, with dozens of individuals being arrested in the following days for their participation in the breach.

Numerous Democratic and Republican lawmakers have stated that Trump's incitement of the crowd is grounds for his removal from office, as House Democrats are expected to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump, citing him as a clear and present danger to the country.

Several senators have said they believe Trump has committed impeachable offenses and would consider such a push from the House.

Almost all Democrats and a majority of independents, 58 percent, said in the new poll that Trump should be removed. Sixty-one percent of Republicans indicated that the President "did nothing wrong," and a third said removing him isn’t "worth the effort."

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted January 8 to January 9, 2021 among sample of 570 general population adults age 18 or older. The margin of sampling error is 4.7 percentage points.