Pakistan's Cheapest Sedan Changan Alsvin Costs Rs2.2M

Prices for Pakistan's cheapest Sedan, Changan Alsvin, has been released by Master Motors. The sedan will be price at Rs2.2 million and its bookings will commence from the 11th of January.

The Changan Alsvin will be available in three variants in Pakistan, i.e., 1.3L Manual Comfort, 1.5L DCT Comfort and 1.5L DCT Lumiere. While all of the three variants have steering control features, the Lumiere being 'top of the line' also features a sun roof and cruise control.

The 1.3L Manual Comfort is priced at Rs2.199 million, whereas the 1.5L DCT Comfort and the 1.5L DCT Lumiere cost Rs2.399 million and Rs2.549 million, respectively. It is important to note that these retail prices are inclusive of 17% sales tax and a 5% Federal Excise Duty (FED) on retail level in addition to customs duties, as reported by SAMAA Money.

Master Motors, one of Pakistan's oldest bus and truck manufacturer, started a joint venture with Changan, a Chinese car company, for manufacturing passenger cars in Pakistan. Master Motors already had relative success in selling the Karvaan, a Changan minivan.

According to Danial Malik, Master Changan CEO, Alsvin is a smart sedan. “It is not a cheap car, but the value that is being offered is much higher than its price,” he says.

With a starting price less than that of many hatchbacks in Pakistan, this sedan hopes to transform Pakistan's automotive landscape with new features and technology.