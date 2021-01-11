ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's Cheapest Sedan Changan Alsvin Costs Rs2.2M

  • The 1.3L Manual Comfort is priced at Rs2.199 million, whereas the 1.5L DCT Comfort and the 1.5L DCT Lumiere cost Rs2.399 million and Rs2.549 million, respectively.
BR Web Desk 11 Jan 2021

Prices for Pakistan's cheapest Sedan, Changan Alsvin, has been released by Master Motors. The sedan will be price at Rs2.2 million and its bookings will commence from the 11th of January.

The Changan Alsvin will be available in three variants in Pakistan, i.e., 1.3L Manual Comfort, 1.5L DCT Comfort and 1.5L DCT Lumiere. While all of the three variants have steering control features, the Lumiere being 'top of the line' also features a sun roof and cruise control.

The 1.3L Manual Comfort is priced at Rs2.199 million, whereas the 1.5L DCT Comfort and the 1.5L DCT Lumiere cost Rs2.399 million and Rs2.549 million, respectively. It is important to note that these retail prices are inclusive of 17% sales tax and a 5% Federal Excise Duty (FED) on retail level in addition to customs duties, as reported by SAMAA Money.

Master Motors, one of Pakistan's oldest bus and truck manufacturer, started a joint venture with Changan, a Chinese car company, for manufacturing passenger cars in Pakistan. Master Motors already had relative success in selling the Karvaan, a Changan minivan.

According to Danial Malik, Master Changan CEO, Alsvin is a smart sedan. “It is not a cheap car, but the value that is being offered is much higher than its price,” he says.

With a starting price less than that of many hatchbacks in Pakistan, this sedan hopes to transform Pakistan's automotive landscape with new features and technology.

auto sales changan automaker Cars production sedan model Changan Alsvin Master Motors cars prices

Pakistan's Cheapest Sedan Changan Alsvin Costs Rs2.2M

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters