Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

(Karachi) An Afghan delegation, led by Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami Ustad Karim Khalili, is arriving in Islamabad today [Monday] on a three-day visit to Pakistan, a statement issued by Foreign Office stated on Monday.

in a statement, the FO said that during the visit, Ustad Karim Khalili will call on the Prime Minister and hold meetings with Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries.

The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan's ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages, the Foreign Office maintained.

"Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions." Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people, it added.

The FO said, "Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process."