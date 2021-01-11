ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.23%)
DGKC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.4%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
FFL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
HASCOL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
HUBC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.19%)
JSCL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.74%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
PAEL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.73%)
PPL 98.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.38%)
PRL 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.4%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.66%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By ▲ 12.37 (0.26%)
BR30 24,345 Increased By ▲ 137.95 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,756 Increased By ▲ 101.92 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,160 Increased By ▲ 36.49 (0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

  • Ustad Karim Khalili will call on the Prime Minister and hold meetings with Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries
  • The visit is part of Pakistan's ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 11 Jan 2021

(Karachi) An Afghan delegation, led by Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami Ustad Karim Khalili, is arriving in Islamabad today [Monday] on a three-day visit to Pakistan, a statement issued by Foreign Office stated on Monday.

in a statement, the FO said that during the visit, Ustad Karim Khalili will call on the Prime Minister and hold meetings with Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries.

The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan's ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages, the Foreign Office maintained.

"Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions." Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people, it added.

The FO said, "Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process."

Foreign Office Afghan peace process Pakistan visit Afghan delegation mutual ties Hezb e Wahdat e Islami Ustad Karim Khalili

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters