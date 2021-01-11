ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (12.98%)
JSCL 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.16%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.73%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,849 Increased By ▲ 12.99 (0.27%)
BR30 24,365 Increased By ▲ 158.27 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,753 Increased By ▲ 98.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,165 Increased By ▲ 41.57 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 T of rice

  • Bangladesh's rice imports are likely to surge to two million tonnes in the 2020/21 financial year as local prices jumped to a record high on limited supplies, a senior government official told Reuters last week.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice in a bid to boost depleted reserves, amid a record surge in prices of the staple grain.

The deadline to submit offers is Jan. 24, with the parboiled rice to be shipped within 40 days of signing a contract, according to the tender document and officials at the purchasing agency.

Bangladesh's rice imports are likely to surge to two million tonnes in the 2020/21 financial year as local prices jumped to a record high on limited supplies, a senior government official told Reuters last week.

The state grains buyer has issued tenders to buy a total of 410,000 tonnes of rice since its first tender in three years in mid-November after floods destroyed the country's crop.

The country has also approved the purchase of 150,000 tonnes of rice from India's state-run firm NAFED in a government-to-government deal.

Wheat Corn Bangladesh Rice rice imports NAFED

Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 T of rice

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters