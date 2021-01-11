Markets
Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks fall to 1.26mn tonnes
- Crude palm oil production fell 10.6% from November to 1.33 million tonnes.
11 Jan 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's December palm oil end-stocks slumped 19% from the month before to 1.26 million tonnes, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Monday.
Crude palm oil production fell 10.6% from November to 1.33 million tonnes.
Palm oil exports surged 24.7% to 1.62 million tonnes, MPOB said.
A Reuters poll had pegged December inventories to fall 12% to 1.22 million tonnes, their lowest in more than 13 years. Production was seen down 11%, while exports were seen rising 15%.
Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks fall to 1.26mn tonnes
Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally
Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday
Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes
PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts
JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack
Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group
Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault
Corrigendum
7 CPGCL officials suspended
Read more stories
Comments