ATC indicts five BLA 'terrorists' in Chinese consulate attack case

  • The accused were brought to the court under tight security where the judge read out charges to them
  • The court issued notices to the investigation officer of the case and prosecution witnesses to appear in court to record their statements
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 11 Jan 2021

(Karachi) An anti-terrorism court indicted five suspects belonging to a proscribed outfit, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in a case related to the attack on Chinese consulate in 2018, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the accused were brought to the court under tight security where the judge read out charges to them. However, the suspects pleaded not guilty. The court issued notices to the investigation officer of the case and prosecution witnesses to appear in court to record their statements.

The suspects included Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam while 15 members of the BLA nominated in the case have been declared absconders. The accused declared absconders include Marri, Alidad Buledi, Commander Sharif, Rashid Hussain and Sameer, among others.

On November 23, 2018, three suicide attackers stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi amid a series of gunshots and an explosion but were killed before they could force their way in with a car packed with explosives.

The attack, claimed by separatist insurgents of BLA, killed four people, including two police officers.

