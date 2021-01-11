Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at open
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.45 percent, or 125.76 points, to 28,003.98.
11 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Monday morning, extending last week's rally, following another strong lead from Wall Street with investors awaiting Joe Biden's plans for a new US stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.45 percent, or 125.76 points, to 28,003.98.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.21 points to 3,571.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.31 points, to 2,421.81.
