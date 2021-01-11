Prices of essential kitchen items decrease slightly

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily use items, including live chicken/ meat, eggs, vegetable, flour, sugar, fruits, fresh milk and others have slightly dropped in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

It was noticed that live chicken was available at Rs176 per kg against the price of Rs191 per kg in the previous week. Similarly, a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs200, which was selling at Rs210 per dozen in the last week.

However, the price of cow meat was unchanged as available at Rs450-500 per kg against the official fixed price of Rs300 per kg. Likewise, mutton beef was being sold at Rs1100-1200 and Rs1300 per kg. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs120-130 per litre against the official fixed price of Rs90 per litre and yogurt at Rs100-120 per kg in the retail market.

Prices of flour were unchanged in the retail market as a 20-kg flour bag was sold at Rs850-900 while fine flour sac was available at Rs1100 in the retail market. Maida was being sold at Rs70 per kg. Gram flour (baisen) was being available at Rs120-140 per kg in the local market.

It was noticed that the rate of sugar stabilized in the retail market as one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs75 per kg.

Prices of vegetable remain high-side in retail market; according to the survey. A one-kg tomato is being sold at Rs100, onion at Rs60-80 per kg, ginger at Rs500-600 per kg, garlic at Rs250-300 per kg, lemon at Rs120-130 per kg, green chilli at Rs150-200 per kg in the retail market.

In the retail market, it was noticed that lady finger is being sold at Rs200-250 per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs150 per kg, arvi at Rs120 per kg, peas at Rs70-80 per kg, new seasonal potato at Rs50-60 per kg, kado at Rs100 per kg, tinda at Rs80 per kg, bringle at Rs60-80 per kg, turnip at Rs40 per kg, cabbage at Rs70 per kg, cauliflower at Rs50 per kg,

It was witnessed that prices of pulses/food grains remained high-side. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

According to the survey, local produced red-bean is being sold at Rs220 while Tajikistan red bean was available at Rs180 per kg, white lobiya at Rs200 per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120 per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg., dal masoor at Rs160 per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg.

According to the survey, the prices of cooking oil/ghee of different brands/quality remained unchanged in the local market. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

Fresh fruits are a stable food, which also completely out purchasing power of the common man. Apples are being sold at Rs120-150 per kg, guava at Rs120 per kg, fruiter at Rs80 per dozen, bananas are being sold within range of Rs60-80 and Rs100 per dozen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021