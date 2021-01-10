ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
CBOT corn futures lower

Reuters 10 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended modestly lower on Thursday on technical selling and profit-taking after the market pushed above $5 a bushel this week for the first time in 6-1/2 years, traders said. A bounce in the dollar added pressure, making US grains and soy less competitive on the world market.

CBOT March corn settled down 1 cent at $4.94 a bushel, a day after reaching $5.02-3/4, the highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active corn futures contract since May 2014.

The US Department of Agriculture reported export sales of US corn in the week ended Dec. 31 at 748,900 tonnes, toward the low end of trade expectations for 600,000 to 1,200,000 tonnes.

News of a resolution to an Argentine port workers' strike added to bearish sentiment. The union representing Argentine port-side grain inspectors said it had ended a month-long wage strike after reaching a contract deal with export companies that will allow international soy, corn and wheat shipments to return to normal.

