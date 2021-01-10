ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Jan 10, 2021
Upcoming Beijing hybrid wheat to cool down flour price: report

INP 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Beijing hybrid wheat, developed for improving Pakistan domestic yield and quality is expected to be an effective solution for flour price hikes, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Saturday. It was reported this week that the price of wheat in the open market has again reached its highest, which was a cause of great concerns.

In the second half of 2020, Pakistan imported more than 2 million tons of wheat, yet still not effective in alleviating the wheat shortage. According to the report, in order to achieve high yields in Pakistan, Beijing hybrid wheat has been fully seasoned to Pakistan's arid and hot climate for the past 11 years of experimentation.

As per experimental data this year, compared with the best local varieties in Pakistan, planted on the same acreage, Beijing hybrid wheat harvested 120 percent of the crop using only 10 percent of seeds.

Meanwhile, its nutrition and taste can meet the needs of Pakistani people, and the texture of flour is very suitable for Nan and Chapati. Affected by the pandemic, Chinese expert teams cannot reach the experimental field. Therefore, Pakistani farmers have taken care of the crops independently.

Zhang said, "The Pakistani personnel are experienced and all of them are professional and technical staff. We have been working together for four years and they have done very well.

