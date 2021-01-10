Further increase in prices of flour, oil/ghee, milk and sugar witnessed

ISLAMABAD: Wheat flour, cooking oil/ghee, milk and sugar prices have witnessed further increase during the week past as compared to the preceding week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder.

Sugar price in the wholesale market has jumped from Rs4,050 per 50kg bag to Rs4,500 per bag, and normal quality wheat flour from Rs955 per 15kg bag to Rs975 per bag, while premier quality wheat flour price jumped from Rs980 per 15kg bag to Rs1,010 per 15kg bag.

The survey noted that ghee/cooking oil prices also witnessed a further increase as price of B-grade ghee/cooking oil in wholesale market jumped from Rs3,100 per carton to Rs3,280 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs215 per 900gram pack.

While best quality ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a further increase from Rs1,250 per 5 litre pack to Rs1,320 per 5 litre pack, which in retail is available at Rs1,350 per 5 litre bottle against 280 per litre.

During past two months, best quality ghee/cooking oil prices have witnessed an increase of Rs130 per 5 litre bottle or Rs26 per litre, while normal quality ghee-cooking oil brands have witnessed an increase of Rs40 per 900 gram pack.

Sugar prices which two months ago declined to Rs3,750 per 50kg bag, has witnessed an increase during 6th successive week, and jumped by Rs450 per 50kg bag in wholesale market and went to Rs4,500 per 50kg bag from Rs4,050 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs95 per kg against Rs90 per kg.

Normal quality wheat flour 15kg bag price once again jumped from Rs955 per 15kg bag (ex-mill price) to Rs975 per bag, while best quality to Rs1,010 per bag from Rs980.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices also went up from Rs2,100 per 15kg domestic cylinder to Rs2,400 per domestic cylinder, reflecting an increase of Rs20 per kg; firewood prices have also touched all time high level and are selling at Rs800 per 40kg which a month ago were available at Rs700 per 40kg.

Milk and yogurt prices have also jumped as fresh milk is being sold at Rs125 per kg against Rs115 per kg, and yogurt from Rs120 per kg to Rs140 per kg.

Eggs and chicken prices during the week under review have registered a decline as egg prices in wholesale market dropped from Rs6,100 per carton to Rs5,600 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs200 per dozen against Rs230 per dozen; chicken price decreased from Rs7,500 per 40kg to Rs6,600 per 40kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs180 per kg against Rs200 per kg.

Meanwhile, there are serious differences between the price computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and prices prevailing in market as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs90.06 per kg, which in market is available at Rs95 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS has mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price at Rs1,313 per 5 litre tin, while in market it is being sold at Rs1,350 per 5 litre tin reflecting a difference of Rs37 per 5 litre bottle.

No changes were witnessed in the prices of packed milk brands such as Olpers, Nestle Milk Pack, and others, during the week under review, which are being sold at Rs40 per 200ml pack.

Best quality bean lentils at Rs7,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs210 per kg, and masoor at Rs4,900 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg, and best quality whole gram at Rs5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs145 per kg against Rs140 per kg.

The government-sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag which is available at Rs860 per 20kg bag but it is not available on majority of the shops as well as on the Utility Stores outlets.

Moreover, according to shopkeepers, the flour millers have made the supply of 20kg wheat flour bag conditional with the purchase of 15kg bag.

It is also observed that a majority of the people are not willing to purchase government-sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag, saying it is of inferior quality and not suitable for consumption.

Prices of all the major pulses during the week under review remained stable as moong is being available at Rs7,100 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Maash at Rs7,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg, best quality lentil gram at Rs5,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

The survey noted an increase in tomatoes prices which jumped to Rs90 per kg from Rs80 per kg. Onion price went up from Rs220 per 5kg to Rs230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs55 per kg, potato price went up from Rs220 per 5kg to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs60 against Rs52 per kg.

Ginger price in retail market decreased from Rs800 per kg to Rs320 per kg and garlic prices went up from Rs7,00 per 5kg in wholesale market to Rs900 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs220 per kg against Rs200 per kg.

Prices of the most of the other vegetables remained stable during this week as cauliflower is available at Rs40 per kg, cabbage at Rs35 per kg, cucumber at Rs40 per kg, brinjal at Rs35 per kg, fresh bean at Rs70 per kg, maroo kadu at Rs60 per kg, and pumpkin at Rs65 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as Pakistan Kala Kilo apple is available at Rs140 per kg against Rs130 per kg, banana price jumped from Rs90 per dozen to Rs110 per dozen, best quality pomegranate from Rs175 per kg to Rs250 per kg, guava from Rs50 per kg to Rs70 per kg, Khanpuri shakri from Rs120 per dozen to Rs150 per dozen, and tafi grapes from Rs170 per kg to Rs225 per kg.

