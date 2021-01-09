ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5-day anti-polio, vitamin A drops drive kicks off in Neelum

  • The vaccination of polio and vitamin-A drops would be given at 30 Health centers besides, 8 transit points also has been set up in this regard.
APP 09 Jan 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Neelum Deputy Commissioner Raja Shahid Mehmood Saturday formally inaugurated the five-day anti-polio vaccination and immunizing vitamin-A drops drive in the district under which some 34556 children of under 5 years of age would be administered anti-polio and vitamin-A drops.

The DHQ Hospital Neelum has formed some 156 mobile teams which would vaccinate anti-polio drops and vitamin A drops through a door to door campaign.

The vaccination of polio and vitamin-A drops would be given at 30 Health centers besides, 8 transit points also has been set up in this regard.

The drive has been launched from union council level and 45 Area in-charges, 13 trained UCMOs and a team of 3 Monitors have been deputed at Tehsil and district level.

The senior Health representative in Polio control Room DHO office and Deputy Commissioner office have been appointed to monitor the drive from 9:00 a.m. up to 8:00 p.m.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.Ghulam Nabi on the occasion gives a detailed briefing to Deputy Commissioner Raja Shahid Mehmood and other authorities concerned regarding the management of the vaccination drive.

Prior, a function of polio vaccination and vitamin-A drops drive was held under the chair of DHO Dr.Ghulam Nabi at DHQ Athmuqam as to inaugurate the campaign formally, which was attended by DC Neelum Raja Shahid Mehmood,Assistant Commissioner Syed Imran Abbass Naqvi, MS Jhemer Col.Atar,MS Dr.Anwar Bhut,AD Health Syed Mubashir Gilani, Administrator District Council Malik Nawaz Awan,DSP Athmuqam Zia ud Din Zai and others.

anti polio drive

5-day anti-polio, vitamin A drops drive kicks off in Neelum

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters