Ghandhara Isuzu Plans on Launching MU-X SUV in Pakistan

The Ghandhara Isuzu is planning to launch MU-X SUV in Pakistan to compete with Toyota Fortuner.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Jan 2021
Source: Ghandhara Isuzu
The Ghandhara Isuzu is planning to launch MU-X SUV in Pakistan. The MU-X is a seven-seater midsize SUV that will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan's automobile market.

Ghandhara Isuzu's decision to launch an SUV in Pakistan was prompted by the rising sales of its D-Max pickup, which claimed 15% of the market share of pickup trucks.

The D-Max pickup was the first to compete with Toyota Hilux Revo in the year 2019-20, as reported by SAMAA Money.

While the company has not shared any information about when it is planning to launch the SUV, Pakistan's Auto Policy 2016-21 has made it a favorable time to launch new locally assembled cars in the market.

Moreover, SUVs are also increasingly becoming popular in Pakistan's auto industry with companies like Hyundai, MG Motors, KIA, Sazgar, Proton and Regal Motors all launching their SUVs in Pakistan. Similar trends are also observed over the world, where the auto industry is moving away from sedans and hatchbacks to SUVs and crossovers.

