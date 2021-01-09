ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Covid-19 claims nine more lives, infects 1,005 others: Murad

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2021

KARACHI: As many as nine more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,679 and 1,005 new cases emerged when 12,904 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that nine more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,679 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,904 samples were tested which detected 1,005 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,459,469 tests have been conducted against which 224,004 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.4 percent or 202,570 patients have recovered, including 536 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,755 patients were under treatment, of them 16,889 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 855 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 770 patients was stated to be critical, including 78 shifted to ventilators.

