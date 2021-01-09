ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Biden names final economic team picks

AFP 09 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled his picks for commerce secretary, labour secretary and small business administrator to fill his incoming economics team.

The transition named Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and former Obama official Isabel Guzman as nominees for the three positions, respectively. “With two dozen cabinet nominees announced, President-elect Biden has put forward the most diverse cabinet in American history,” the Biden team said in a statement.

Biden had already revealed choices for part of his economic team in early December, composed mostly of women, minorities and those who had served under former president Barack Obama. Most notable was former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. “They share my belief that the middle class built this country and that unions built the middle class,” Biden said of the group he has assembled, according to the statement.

The new officials’ priority will be “digging us out from the worst jobs crisis in nearly a century by supporting small businesses, dramatically increasing union density, and rebuilding the backbone of America — our middle class,” the transition’s statement said.

