Certain buildings: Cabinet directs ministry to recommend apt utilization

Mushtaq Ghumman 09 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Interior to give most feasible utilization of the Metropolitan Club Building, Pak-China Friendship Centre and FATA House, Islamabad within three weeks, official sources told Business Recorder.

These instructions were issued during discussion on a report submitted by Chairman CDA on encroachments in E-8 and E-9 Islamabad.

The Chairman CDA gave a presentation to the Cabinet on: (i) removal of Margalla encroachments; (ii) security barrier in centre of Margalla Road Right of Way (ROW), amendments to the lay-out of sector E-8 without seeking CDA approval; (iii) building plans of individual buildings within the sector not approved by CDA; (iv) sewerage disposal and; (v) parking problems on Margalla Road.

The Cabinet was informed that commercial activity on plot not designated for this purpose and implementation status with the timelines would be as follows: (i) grid-iron patterns - measure; compliance in E-8 and E-9, (immediate); (ii) building plans approval - measure - approval of CDA, submission of which has started and marriage hall will be closed down in two months.

The Cabinet was further informed that Bahria and Air Universities will ensure parking within their boundaries in the short term for one week and long-term in two years.

Security wall constructed in the Right of Way (RoW) of Khayaban-e-Iqbal of Margalla Road will be shifted to the original fence line within six months and existing security barrier would be relocated to save on costs. Existing security barrier and guard rooms on principal road between E-8 & E-9 would be shifted. Traffic Police to remove violation within 3 months from E-8 ROW and FC barracks to be removed within 6-8 months from Margalla Road.

During discussion, the Prime Minister stressed the need to preserve the green areas and desired that the areas cleared of encroachments should be transformed into green belts. The Prime Minister further enquired about the recommendations of the committee constituted to recommend most apt utilization of the Metropolitan Club Building, Pak-China Friendship Centre and FATA House.

The Minister for Interior stated that the report of the committee would be presented before the Cabinet in three weeks.

