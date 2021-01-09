Usama Satti murder case: Five cops dismissed from service

ISLAMABAD: All the five notorious cops of Islamabad Police involved in cold blood murder of a twenty-two-year-old Usama Satti in capital were dismissed from service on Friday.

The senior superintendent (SSP) operations of Islamabad Police issued the notification of the five rogue cops’ dismissal from service, saying, they were terminated from the job for “misconduct and proven guilty” in the murder case.

The cops of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) who were terminated include sub-inspector Iftikhar, constables Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassir, and Saeed.

Satti, 21, was killed after the police opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Islamabad’s G-10 sector last week.

All the cops involved in the murder of a young boy which shocked the whole nation, according to the notification issued by the ICT Police, were dismissed from service under Punjab Police (E and D) Rules, 1975.

The officers failed to handle the situation in a professional manner and brought a bad name to the department, the police notification read.

Cases under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been registered against them at Islamabad’s Ramna police station. Usama Satti was killed on January 2 night after the Islamabad Police personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10. According to his family, the 21-year-old was coming back after dropping a friend to university when the incident took place.

