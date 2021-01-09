Bangladesh citizens: ‘All restrictions on Pakistani visa removed’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on the Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and agreed to work further for promotion of bilateral relations.

The High Commissioner handed over a signed copy of the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 to the State Minister which had addressed all the outstanding issues between the two countries. The High Commissioner said that the agreement should serve as a foundation for further strengthening of the existing fraternal relations. The High Commissioner further underlined that in order to establish productive commercial relations, there was a need to address all non-trade barriers and efforts need to be made to facilitate frequent interaction between the business sectors of the two countries.

In this connection, the High Commissioner further informed the Minister that Pakistan had already removed all restrictions on Pakistani visa for Bangladeshi citizens.

The two sides agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at all levels.—PR

