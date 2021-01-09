Punjab reports 18 deaths, 676 fresh Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, as Punjab has reported 676 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 143,511 and death toll to 421.

With recovery of 219 more patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 129,321.

The breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province is: Lahore 71,165 cases and 1,669 deaths, Rawalpindi 13,583 cases and 760 deaths, Faisalabad 7,862 cases and 358 deaths and Multan reported 8,777 cases and 313 deaths.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that 14,804 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. She stressed that PDM is responsible for an increase in corona cases as they took unwise decisions. Regrettably, the trio of Maulana, prince and queen tried to rally their politics at the cost of the lives of the people; and now, they are busy in political point-scoring over Mach tragedy, the SACM deplored. The Mach tragedy is unfortunate and all the sympathies of the government are with bereaved heirs, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021