ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM fulfilling enemy’s agenda, says Punjab CM

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PDM is trying to fulfill the enemy’s agenda by spreading anarchy in the country.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition parties are following their individual agendas to save their political future. On the other hand, the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said, adding: “The PTI-led government is the most transparent as not a single scandal has surfaced in two and a half years.”

The CM stressed the country is passing through a critical phase as the enemy is conspiring to destabilise Pakistan. Every Pakistani is duty-bound to prefer national interest as personal interest has no worth before the interest of the State, he added.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to different delegations, welcomed the opposition’s decision to take part in the Senate and by-elections. There are many challenges in the country, including inflation, which the government is using all its resources to address, he added.

The Governor said that they have given Insaf Health Card for the provision of health facilities to the poor people through which any poor person can get his free treatment of more than Rs 700,000. He said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has started work for provision of safe drinking water to the people of Punjab and will fulfill its promise soon.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain said that if any party formulates strategy for checking unemployment and solution of people problems, his party will extend full cooperation irrespective of fact if we suffer political loss in it.

“The government should postpone all projects for one year, formulate one year short term plan for elimination of poverty in which people of all schools of thoughts, brushing aside mutual differences work for a good cause,” he said.

In a statement issued here Friday, Ch Shujat Hussain said that corruption is not the name of just taking and giving bribe but hoarding and increasing prices of essential articles at will is also a kind of corruption, everyone concentrate on corruption of the personalities but nobody bothers about those committing corruption technically.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM fulfilling enemy’s agenda, says Punjab CM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

MoC all set to finalise NFLP

SPI up 0.06pc WoW

Tanzania inks $1.3bn railway deal with Chinese firms

Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

Hazaras upbraided for not burying their loved ones

Captive power units: There must be no gas consumption on Sunday, industries told

Harmonization of GST: FBR, PRAs to sit together on 12th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.