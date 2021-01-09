PDM fulfilling enemy’s agenda, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PDM is trying to fulfill the enemy’s agenda by spreading anarchy in the country.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition parties are following their individual agendas to save their political future. On the other hand, the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said, adding: “The PTI-led government is the most transparent as not a single scandal has surfaced in two and a half years.”

The CM stressed the country is passing through a critical phase as the enemy is conspiring to destabilise Pakistan. Every Pakistani is duty-bound to prefer national interest as personal interest has no worth before the interest of the State, he added.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to different delegations, welcomed the opposition’s decision to take part in the Senate and by-elections. There are many challenges in the country, including inflation, which the government is using all its resources to address, he added.

The Governor said that they have given Insaf Health Card for the provision of health facilities to the poor people through which any poor person can get his free treatment of more than Rs 700,000. He said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has started work for provision of safe drinking water to the people of Punjab and will fulfill its promise soon.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain said that if any party formulates strategy for checking unemployment and solution of people problems, his party will extend full cooperation irrespective of fact if we suffer political loss in it.

“The government should postpone all projects for one year, formulate one year short term plan for elimination of poverty in which people of all schools of thoughts, brushing aside mutual differences work for a good cause,” he said.

In a statement issued here Friday, Ch Shujat Hussain said that corruption is not the name of just taking and giving bribe but hoarding and increasing prices of essential articles at will is also a kind of corruption, everyone concentrate on corruption of the personalities but nobody bothers about those committing corruption technically.

