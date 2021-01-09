Seth Abid dies

KARACHI: One of the richest persons of Pakistan Abid Hussain, who was widely known as ‘Seth Abid’ passed away on Friday. He was 85.

Seth Abid can be described as Pakistan’s first richest person.

Seth Abid hailed from Kasur and his father was a big name in Karachi’s bullion market.

His funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow after Asar prayers at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque, Phase 2 Defense, Karachi.

MONITORING DESK adds: He is also said to be one of the owners of a large housing society in Lahore. He also ran some charities.

It is said that when the US government banned Pakistan from importing nuclear reprocessing plants, it was Seth Abid who delivered the nuclear reprocessing plant to Pakistan from France by sea.

According to family sources, Seth Abid died in Karachi after a short battle with an “illness”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021