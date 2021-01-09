Markets
LME official prices
09 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1958.50 2008.00 8036.50 2026.50 17929.00 21360.00 2838.00 2042.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1958.50 2008.00 8036.50 2026.50 17929.00 21360.00 2838.00 2042.00
3-months Buyer 1930.00 2020.50 8048.00 2042.00 17972.00 21140.00 2863.50 2070.00
3-months Seller 1930.00 2020.50 8048.00 2042.00 17972.00 21140.00 2863.50 2070.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 20876.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 20876.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
