KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Macter International Ltd. - - - - 29.01.2021 22.01.2021 to 11:00.a.m. EOGM 29.01.2021 Apna Microfinance - - - - - 22.01.2021 (*) Bank Limited to 29.01.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for entitlement of Righ Share already announced by Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Markets.Rates.PSX

BOARD MEETINGS

RECORDER REPORT

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Sunrays Ltd. 11.01.2021 12:00 Noon Shahtaj Textile 11.01.2021 12:00 Noon Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 12.01.2021 03:00 Pm Habib Metropolitan Bank 12.01.2021 12:00 noon Pakistan National Shipping Corp. 13.01.2021 10:30 am Exide Pakistan 29.01.2021 11:00 am =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021