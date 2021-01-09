ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 09 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Macter International Ltd.      -              -              -           -     29.01.2021         22.01.2021 to
                                                                               11:00.a.m. EOGM       29.01.2021
Apna Microfinance              -              -              -           -     -                 22.01.2021 (*)
Bank Limited                                                                                      to 29.01.2021
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for entitlement of Righ Share already announced by Bank.

BOARD MEETINGS

RECORDER REPORT

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Sunrays Ltd.                      11.01.2021   12:00 Noon
Shahtaj Textile                   11.01.2021   12:00 Noon
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills            12.01.2021     03:00 Pm
Habib Metropolitan Bank           12.01.2021   12:00 noon
Pakistan National Shipping Corp.  13.01.2021     10:30 am
Exide Pakistan                    29.01.2021     11:00 am
=========================================================

