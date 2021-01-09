Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
09 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Macter International Ltd. - - - - 29.01.2021 22.01.2021 to
11:00.a.m. EOGM 29.01.2021
Apna Microfinance - - - - - 22.01.2021 (*)
Bank Limited to 29.01.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Book Closure for entitlement of Righ Share already announced by Bank.
BOARD MEETINGS
RECORDER REPORT
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Sunrays Ltd. 11.01.2021 12:00 Noon
Shahtaj Textile 11.01.2021 12:00 Noon
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 12.01.2021 03:00 Pm
Habib Metropolitan Bank 12.01.2021 12:00 noon
Pakistan National Shipping Corp. 13.01.2021 10:30 am
Exide Pakistan 29.01.2021 11:00 am
=========================================================
