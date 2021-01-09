Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
09 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
BRR Guardian Mod. 30.12.2020 21.01.2021 28.01.2021 -
Al Shaheer
Corporation Ltd 13.01.2021 03.02.2021 11.02.2021 -
Shell Pakistan Ltd. 19.01.2021 10.02.2021 17.02.2021 Prem 65%
==================================================================================================
