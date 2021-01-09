Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
Updated 09 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (January 8, 2020).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.89 7.39
2-Week 6.91 7.41
1-Month 6.95 7.45
3-Month 7.05 7.30
6-Month 7.11 7.36
9-Month 7.15 7.65
1-Year 7.18 7.68
==========================
Data source: SBP
