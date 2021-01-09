Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
Updated 09 Jan 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (January 8, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08675 0.07763 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.10200 0.09575 1.59350 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.13263 0.14388 1.68363 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.17250 0.19038 1.84113 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.22475 0.23838 1.84788 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.25125 0.25763 1.87963 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.32925 0.34188 1.96875 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
