Gold loses Rs1300 per tola

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Gold on Thursday lost some ground on the local market, lessening by Rs1300 per tola, traders said.

The fresh fall of Rs1300 pulled down the precious metal price to Rs115300 per tola. Price of gold per 10 grams also slid Rs1115 to Rs98851 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1916 per ounce, down by $39on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1400 per tola; Rs1200.27 per 10 grams and $27.05 per ounce, traders said.

