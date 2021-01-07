Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
07 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 80.41 80.93 80.03 80.49 12:08 - 0.14 13134 80.35
Jan 06
May'21 81.08 81.63 80.68 81.25 12:08 - 0.24 5776 81.01
Jan 06
Jul'21 81.60 82.20 81.23 81.90 12:06 - 0.37 2903 81.53
Jan 06
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.