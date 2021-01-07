ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Argentina grain strike drags on

Reuters 07 Jan 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s grain inspectors’ union, Urgara, said on Tuesday it was continuing to negotiate with agro-export companies anxious to end a 28-day strike that has stalled operations in some of the country’s top agricultural ports.

The union wants salary increases and a one-time bonus for workers who stayed on the job through the COVID-19 crisis. Its members walked off the job on Dec. 9.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soyameal and a major international soyabean, wheat and corn supplier.

Urgara’s deputy press secretary, Juan Carlos Peralta, told Reuters that union members will meet with representatives from the Chamber of Private and Commercial Ports (CPPC) Tuesday night, seeking an end to the nearly month-long spat.

According to Peralta, Urgara’s strike is affecting the operations of T6, a grain terminal operated jointly by Bunge and the local grain exporter AGD in northern Rosario. It has also dampened activity in ports that serve Cargill and Louis Dreyfus in Bahía Blanca, as well as COFCO International in the town of Lima.

The CPPC confirmed the information provided by Urgara with respect to port operations.

Companies operating out of the northern agro-port hub of Rosario, which handles 80% of Argentina’s agricultural products, tend to hire grain receivers who are not associated with Urgara.—Reuters

