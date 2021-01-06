Business & Finance
Saudi Arabia raises Feb crude official prices to Asia
06 Jan 2021
Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco raised its February official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude to Asia by $0.70 per barrel, setting it at plus $1 per barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at a discount of $1.90 a barrel against ICE Brent, down $0.50 from January and to the United States at plus $0.75 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), up $0.20 from the previous month.
