Ukraine grain exports down at 26.4mn tonne so far in 2020/21
06 Jan 2021
KYIV: Ukraine's grain exports have fallen to 26.41 million tonnes in the year that runs until June from 31.49 million at the same date in 2020, economy ministry data showed on Wednesday.
Traders sold 12.51 million tonnes of wheat, 9.73 million tonnes of corn and 3.78 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.
Ukraine accounts for about 16% of global grain exports, and sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.
The government has said exports could decline to 44.18 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.
The economy ministry said the 2020 grain crop fell to about 64.5 million tonnes from 75.1 million tonnes in 2019.
Ukraine grain exports down at 26.4mn tonne so far in 2020/21
