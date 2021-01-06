US oil may rise into $50.66-$51.34 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may keep rising into a range of $50.66-$51.34 per barrel, as it has cleared a resistance at $49.83.

The resistance is identified as the 223.6% projection level on an uptrend from $37.06. The next resistance will be at $50.66, a break above which could lead to a gain to $51.34.

Support is at $49.31, a break below which may cause a fall to $48.48. The strong surge on Tuesday confirms a continuation of the uptrend, which remains steady, despite a disruption by a sudden drop on Monday.

On the daily chart, the big white candlestick forming on Tuesday represents a very bullish sentiment. The rise could be accelerating.

A rising trendline points at a target of $52.01, the 261.8% projection level of the uptrend from $37.06.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.