ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,774 Increased By ▲ 45.03 (0.95%)
BR30 24,180 Increased By ▲ 200.43 (0.84%)
KSE100 45,085 Increased By ▲ 434.12 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,885 Increased By ▲ 176.31 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise into $50.66-$51.34 range

  • On the daily chart, the big white candlestick forming on Tuesday represents a very bullish sentiment. The rise could be accelerating.
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may keep rising into a range of $50.66-$51.34 per barrel, as it has cleared a resistance at $49.83.

The resistance is identified as the 223.6% projection level on an uptrend from $37.06. The next resistance will be at $50.66, a break above which could lead to a gain to $51.34.

Support is at $49.31, a break below which may cause a fall to $48.48. The strong surge on Tuesday confirms a continuation of the uptrend, which remains steady, despite a disruption by a sudden drop on Monday.

On the daily chart, the big white candlestick forming on Tuesday represents a very bullish sentiment. The rise could be accelerating.

A rising trendline points at a target of $52.01, the 261.8% projection level of the uptrend from $37.06.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Asian Gold Trade Brent US oil

US oil may rise into $50.66-$51.34 range

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters