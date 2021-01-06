ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Pakistan issues new SOPs for inbound passengers

  • 23 countries have been placed in Category A and do not require a COVID-19 PCR test.
  • The categorization has been made on the basis of coronavirus risk assessment by Pakistan.
Aisha Mahmood 06 Jan 2021

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for inbound passengers.

According to the notification, inbound passengers traveling to Pakistan from countries placed in category A, do not require a COVID-19 PCR test. 23 countries have been placed in Category A including Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Fiji and others.

For passengers traveling from countries placed in Category B, a PCR test is required at least 96 hours before traveling. All passengers from this category are required to keep their test results with them upon arrival in Pakistan.

If the passengers fail to show their negative test results, they will not be issued a boarding pass. The categorization has been made on the basis of coronavirus risk assessment by Pakistan.

These new SOPs will be effective until March 31.

The CAA has also made it mandatory for all passengers to download the Pass Track mobile application. Passengers, less than 12 years of age, differently-abled persons and international delegations have been exempted from both RT-PCR testing.

