ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.12%)
ASL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.63%)
AVN 90.59 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.79%)
BOP 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.39%)
DGKC 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.89%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.75%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.38%)
HASCOL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.34%)
KAPCO 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.84%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
PAEL 41.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.63%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.79%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.67%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.89%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 36.07 (0.76%)
BR30 24,126 Increased By ▲ 146.85 (0.61%)
KSE100 44,965 Increased By ▲ 314.81 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,839 Increased By ▲ 130.1 (0.7%)
South Africa's rand muted as investors eye COVID-19 council meeting

Reuters 06 Jan 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened slightly in early Wednesday trade against the dollar, due to speculation about further lockdown restrictions that could see the domestic economy come under further strain as infections continue to mount.

The country's national coronavirus command council is due to meet at 0700 GMT amid rising COVID-19 cases, sparking the speculation. The meeting comes as deaths due to the coronavirus surpassed 30,000 on Monday.

At 0625 GMT, the rand edged down 0.07% to 15.0000 against the dollar from an overnight close of 14.9900.

The rand opened the session at 15.0025, after breaching the 15 rand mark on Tuesday, and quickly lost more ground, hitting a session weakness of 15.0800.

Bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue up 1.5 basis points to 8.700%.

