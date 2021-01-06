ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 34 (0.72%)
BR30 24,104 Increased By ▲ 124.17 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,960 Increased By ▲ 309.61 (0.69%)
KSE30 18,842 Increased By ▲ 133.28 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Russia 'likely' behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

  • "It's unfortunate that it has taken over three weeks after the revelation of an intrusion this significant for this Administration to finally issue a tentative attribution," said Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: US intelligence and law enforcement agencies said Tuesday that Russia was probably behind the massive SolarWinds hack that has shaken government and corporate security, contradicting President Donald Trump, who had suggested China could be to blame.

A joint statement by the FBI, Directorate of National Intelligence, the National Security Agency and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency outlined their findings in what experts have called the most devastating break in US computer security in years.

Their investigation "indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks," they said.

Trump, who over four years has steadfastly avoided criticizing Moscow, has refused to finger Russia in the hacking case.

"Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens," he tweeted about the hack in December, adding that the media were, "for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)."

Both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-Attorney General Bill Barr have also previously pointed to Moscow as the culprits.

According to CISA, the hack is focused on the Orion security software produced by the US firm SolarWinds, widely found in government and private sector computers across the globe.

Some 18,000 public and private customers of SolarWinds would be vulnerable to the hack, the statement said.

But it said that out of that number, "a much smaller number have been compromised by follow-on activity on their systems."

So far investigators have found less than 10 US government agencies whose systems were compromised, the statement said.

The statement did not identify which agencies. But some have admitted they were targets, including the State Department, Commerce Department, Treasury, Homeland Security Department, Defense Department, and the National Institutes of Health.

The intrusion, which began earlier this year, only became public in December, revealed by private security consultants.

It sparked concerns that those behind it may have been able to access highly classified government secrets.

The three agencies said that they believe the hack "was, and continues to be, an intelligence gathering effort," rather than an effort to steal corporate secrets or wreak damage on IT systems.

"This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate," they said.

The wording in the attribution, that it was "likely" a breach by Russians, came under fire from a senior lawmaker who had already been briefed by US intelligence in December on it.

"It's unfortunate that it has taken over three weeks after the revelation of an intrusion this significant for this Administration to finally issue a tentative attribution," said Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee.

"I would hope that we will begin to see something more definitive," he said.

"We need to make clear to Russia that any misuse of compromised networks to produce destructive or harmful effects is unacceptable and will prompt an appropriately strong response."

FBI Moscow cybersecurity SolarWinds US intelligence Advanced Persistent Threat Directorate of National Intelligence

Russia 'likely' behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters