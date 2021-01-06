World
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
06 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said he would speak at a rally outside the White House on Wednesday protesting against congressional certification of his election defeat.
"I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early - doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
