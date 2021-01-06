ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil hits 10-year high

Reuters Updated 06 Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Tuesday, climbing to 10-year highs, as survey showed December stockpiles tumbling to their lowest in over a decade.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 32 ringgit, or 0.86%, to 3,756 ringgit ($935.72) a tonne.

Palm rose for a fifth straight day to its highest since Feb. 18, 2011.

A Reuters survey showed that Malaysia’s palm oil inventories likely fell 22% in December to 1.22 million tonnes, a more than 13-year low, as production of the edible oil fell for a third consecutive month while exports jumped.

Meanwhile, Indonesia recorded output of 7.91 million kilolitres of palm oil-based biodiesel from January to November 2020, according to the Indonesian Biodiesel Producers Association. Dalian’s most-active soyaoil contract were down 0.5%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.4%.

Palm oil hits 10-year high

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

WB sees global output up 4pc in 2021, flags downside risks

Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness

Economy started to regain its pre-Covid trajectory in Q1FY21: SBP

Procurement of vaccine allowed by Cabinet

Setting up of additional accountability courts: PM wants quick disposal of corruption cases, SC told

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated ‘at all costs’: Commanders

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.