World
World Bank working with countries to resolve vaccine indemnification hurdles
- He said Bank officials were working with countries to address one of the key obstacles - rules that leave vaccine makers open for lawsuits or judgments - through legislation or other processes.
- Malpass also appealed to advanced economies to release reservations of vaccines beyond their ability to distribute them.
05 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: The World Bank is working closely with over 100 countries to pave the way for them to receive low-interest loans and funding to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, World Bank President David Malpass told reporters on Tuesday.
He said Bank officials were working with countries to address one of the key obstacles - rules that leave vaccine makers open for lawsuits or judgments - through legislation or other processes.
Malpass also appealed to advanced economies to release reservations of vaccines beyond their ability to distribute them, to free up vaccines for purchase or distribution in poorer countries.
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security
World Bank working with countries to resolve vaccine indemnification hurdles
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Read more stories
Comments