World Bank working with countries to resolve vaccine indemnification hurdles

WASHINGTON: The World Bank is working closely with over 100 countries to pave the way for them to receive low-interest loans and funding to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, World Bank President David Malpass told reporters on Tuesday.

He said Bank officials were working with countries to address one of the key obstacles - rules that leave vaccine makers open for lawsuits or judgments - through legislation or other processes.

Malpass also appealed to advanced economies to release reservations of vaccines beyond their ability to distribute them, to free up vaccines for purchase or distribution in poorer countries.