ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Longer-term yields rise ahead of Georgia election results

  • The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.1 basis points at 0.9282%.
  • Probably until the evening with just the runoff election in Georgia, we're still going to see yields in this zone.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: US Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve inched higher on Tuesday as the market awaited the outcome of Georgia elections that will determine which party controls the US Senate.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.1 basis points at 0.9282%.

Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said the market was on hold as Georgia residents cast their votes for two Senate seats.

"Probably until the evening with just the runoff election in Georgia, we're still going to see yields in this zone," he said.

Continued split control of Congress, with a Republican majority in the Senate and Democratic control of the House of Representatives, would hinder substantial fiscal measures, which would help keep Treasury yields in check. Democratic victories in Georgia could push longer-term yields higher if supply increases to fund more stimulus, according to analysts.

The December employment report due out on Friday was also keeping yields in check, according to Jeffery.

"As investors return from the holidays and start to frame expectations for what the rest of the year is going to look like, the final big update of 2020, being December's jobs figures, will help inform that," he said.

On Monday, the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) yield touched a record low of -1.113% reached in September, while the 10-year TIPS breakeven inflation rate topped 2% for the first time since November 2018.

"The drop in real yields and the increase in breakevens has been a sign of a little bit of optimism that we will start to see inflation begin to pick up," Jeffery said.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1132%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 1.39 basis points higher at 81.33 basis points.

US Treasury yields BMO Capital Markets Georgia elections Treasury Inflation

Longer-term yields rise ahead of Georgia election results

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters