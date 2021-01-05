World
Brazil sees no limit on buying vaccines from India, eyes mid-Jan delivery
- In a joint statement, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry and Health Ministry said talks between Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical center.
- Serum Institute of India to ship finished doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are well advanced.
05 Jan 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's government said on Tuesday that India is not restricting the export of coronavirus vaccines made there, which the South American country aims to buy and import within weeks.
In a joint statement, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry and Health Ministry said talks between Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical center and the Serum Institute of India to ship finished doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are well advanced, with delivery expected in mid-January.
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security
Brazil sees no limit on buying vaccines from India, eyes mid-Jan delivery
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Read more stories
Comments