Business & Finance
Hungary central bank buys 40bn forints worth of bonds, yields fall
- It bought 6.1 billion forints worth of 2031/A bonds at 1.97% average yield, 6.1 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.2% average yield.
- The bank also bought 23.8 billion forints worth of the 2033/A series at an average yield of 2.06%,
05 Jan 2021
BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank bought 40 billion forints ($136.59 million) worth of 10-year, 15-year and 20-year government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on its page.
It bought 6.1 billion forints worth of 2031/A bonds at 1.97% average yield, 6.1 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.2% average yield and 4 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at 2.44%.
The bank also bought 23.8 billion forints worth of the 2033/A series at an average yield of 2.06%, with yields falling from the previous tender on Dec. 15.
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security
Hungary central bank buys 40bn forints worth of bonds, yields fall
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Read more stories
Comments