Hungary central bank buys 40bn forints worth of bonds, yields fall

BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank bought 40 billion forints ($136.59 million) worth of 10-year, 15-year and 20-year government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on its page.

It bought 6.1 billion forints worth of 2031/A bonds at 1.97% average yield, 6.1 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.2% average yield and 4 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at 2.44%.

The bank also bought 23.8 billion forints worth of the 2033/A series at an average yield of 2.06%, with yields falling from the previous tender on Dec. 15.