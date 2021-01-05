ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid-19 breaches erode trust in Swedish leaders: poll

  • Only 31 percent had either a "very high" or "fairly high" level of trust, down seven percentage points.
AFP 05 Jan 2021

STOCKHOLM: Confidence in Sweden's government has fallen sharply after several ministers and public officials were caught ignoring their own Covid-19 recommendations, a poll showed Tuesday.

In the survey published by Aftonbladet newspaper, 42 percent of respondents said they had "very little" trust in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, up 10 percentage points on December.

Only 31 percent had either a "very high" or "fairly high" level of trust, down seven percentage points.

Stockholm made world headlines for its decision to combat the coronavirus with mostly non-coercive measures rather than enforcing the lockdowns seen across Europe.

Authorities have repeatedly urged people to "take responsibility," but after several reports of officials not heeding their own advice, sections of the public have been left fuming.

Over the holidays, Lofven was photographed visiting a watch store in central Stockholm.

Justice minister Morgan Johansson was also spotted out shopping during the sales between Christmas and the New Year and finance minister Magdalena Andersson was photographed renting skies at a Swedish resort just before Christmas.

While not breaking the law, they appeared to be ignoring guidelines to avoid crowds and not to travel.

But the most ire-inspiring case was that of Civil Contingencies Agency chief Dan Eliasson who travelled to the Canaries to spend Christmas with his daughter, a resident of the islands off north Africa.

Expressen daily said Eliasson flew out a little over a week after the government had recommended people not to travel overseas unless "necessary".

Eliasson defended the visit telling the paper, "I have refrained from a great deal of trips during this pandemic but this one I thought was necessary."

That failed to quell the outrage on social media.

"I think it's incredibly provoking and shows a lack of judgement" from Eliasson, Susan Rose told broadcaster SVT.

The government says it has no plans to dismiss him, but home affairs minister Mikael Damberg has called the agency director to a meeting this week.

The Aftonbladet survey also found 62 percent of respondents had "very little" confidence in Eliasson. Only six percent had "very high" or "fairly high" confidence in him.

Sweden COVID 19

Covid-19 breaches erode trust in Swedish leaders: poll

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters