ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Footwear exports decelerate 8.66pc in 5 months

  • Exports of leather footwear decreased by 9.13 percent as it went down from $43.750 million last year to $48.147 million during the current year.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The footwear exports witnessed a decrease of 8.66 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $51.546 million during July-November (2020-21) against the exports of $56.435 million during July-November (2019-20), showing a decline of 8.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear decreased by 9.13 percent as it went down from $43.750 million last year to $48.147 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports from the country witnessed growth of 63.39 percent by growing from Just US $ 0.112 million last year to US $ 0.183 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities also dipped by 6.89 percent during the period under review as these went down from $8.176 million last year to $7.613 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports declined by 20.05 percent in November 2020 when compared to the export of the same month of last year. The footwear exports in November 2020 were recorded at $8.957 million against exports of $11.203 million in November 2019.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear exports decreased by 26.65 and 55.17 percent respectively whereas the exports of all other footwear products increased by 21.06 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear decreased by 2.03 percent during November 2020, as compared to the exports of $9.143 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and canvas decreased by 4.5 percent and 87.38 percent respectively while the exports of all other footwear rose by 14.21 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s merchandize exports increased by 2.21 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $9.747 billion against the exports of $9.536 billion in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 2.21 percent according to PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased 1.63 percent by going up from $19.175 billion last year to $19.487 billion during the current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, there has been slight increase of 1.05 percent in the trade deficit during the period under review as it was recorded at $9.740 billion as compared to the deficit of $9.639 billion during last year.

export Footwear

Footwear exports decelerate 8.66pc in 5 months

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters