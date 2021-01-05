ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Free WiFi service will not shut down in Punjab: Chairman PITB

The free WiFi service will remain active in all public places in Punjab, says PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor.
BR Web Desk 05 Jan 2021

The free WiFi service will remain active in all public places in Punjab, according to Azfar Manzoor, the Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

PITB also rejected reports that the provincial government will be shutting down its free WiFi service in the province on its Twitter account today.

Azfar Manzoor also explained that the Punjab Government is committed to providing the free WiFi service at all public places in the province, including hospitals, educational institutions, parks, government offices and markets.

The free WiFi services were launched in 2017 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, providing free WiFi in 200 hotspots in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. This included public places such as railways, metro stations, airports, colleges and universities.

In the wake of reports that the current PTI government had shut down the free WiFi facilities, Azfar Manzoor commented that there are plans to expand the free WiFi project to the rest of the province in line with the Digital Punjab Vision.

