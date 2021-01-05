ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 112.24 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.3%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HUBC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.74%)
JSCL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
MLCF 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.63 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (6.33%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 99.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.09%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.43%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.12%)
TRG 87.81 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.45%)
UNITY 30.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (0.12%)
BR30 24,164 Decreased By ▼ -62.43 (-0.26%)
KSE100 44,728 Increased By ▲ 41.66 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,755 Decreased By ▼ -15.59 (-0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars rise on firm recovery prospects

  • James said Australia's broad success in managing the pandemic would likely support a rapid economic and market recovery and push the Australian dollar towards 78 US cents.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose against the greenback on Tuesday, clawing back the previous day's losses as markets bet on a quick economic recovery in 2021 once coronavirus vaccinations are widely distributed.

The Australian dollar was 42 basis points higher at $0.7697 in thin trading volumes, having held above $0.77 over the last two sessions, a barrier not cleared since April 2018.

The New Zealand dollar was 45 basis points higher at $0.7204, also near its multi-year intraday high of $0.7241 of Dec. 31.

Both currencies had closed lower on Monday, as concerns about surging COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about US runoff elections in Georgia fuelled demand for safer assets.

However, both the kiwi and the Aussie, liquid proxies for risk, have been buoyed by rising commodity prices and their countries' success in containing the coronavirus pandemic, though an outbreak in Sydney is threatening to grow into the new year.

"There is still a degree of uncertainty as we enter the year, a degree of hope but a degree of uncertainty," said CommSec economist, Craig James.

James said Australia's broad success in managing the pandemic would likely support a rapid economic and market recovery and push the Australian dollar towards 78 US cents.

"We think as we go into 2021 the prospects are very positive (and) the Aussie dollar will be back in favour in a year which will be much more on growth, here in Australia and globally."

New Zealand government bonds rose, sending yields about 5 basis points lower at the long-end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures were slightly higher, with the three-year bond contract up half a tick at 99.83. The 10-year contract was 4 ticks higher to 99.01.

New Year COVID19 Australian government bond coronavirus pandemic coronavirus vaccinations. Australian and New Zealand dollars kiwi New Zealand government bonds CommSec economist Craig James

Australia, NZ dollars rise on firm recovery prospects

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters