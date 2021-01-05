ANL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.98 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.18%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 111.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
EPCL 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.98%)
FCCL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
HUBC 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.52%)
JSCL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
PAEL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.39%)
PIBTL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 99.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.04%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.09%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.22%)
TRG 88.22 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.93%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (0.09%)
BR30 24,157 Decreased By ▼ -69.06 (-0.29%)
KSE100 44,739 Increased By ▲ 52.73 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,754 Decreased By ▼ -16.21 (-0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Williamson, Nicholls hurt Pakistan with triple-century stand

  • Nicholls, who used up two lives early in his innings, had a third on 92 when he was dropped by Azhar Ali and progressed to reach 100 with a cover drive to the boundary.
AFP 05 Jan 2021

CHRISTCHURCH: Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls continued their formidable partnership in the second Test against Pakistan as New Zealand reached 400 for three at lunch on day three in Christchurch on Tuesday.

It put New Zealand 103 in front with Williamson on 153 and Nicholls on 138 as he continued batting despite a severe calf strain that reduced him to hobbling between the wickets.

Their unbroken 329-run stand is a New Zealand fourth-wicket record surpassing the previous best of 271 by Ross Taylor and Jesse Ryder against India 11 years ago.

It also continued the solid understanding the pair have following their 133-run partnership the last time they were in the middle together in the first innings of the first Test against Pakistan.

New Zealand resumed the day at 286 for three with the number 11 prominent in their early targets.

They needed 11 runs to match Pakistan's first innings 297, Williamson needed 11 to become the third New Zealander to reach 7,000 Test runs while Nicholls needed 11 to notch his seventh 100.

Williamson achieved the first goal in the sixth over of the day with a four glanced down the leg side, just wide of diving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, to give New Zealand the first innings lead.

Nicholls, who used up two lives early in his innings, had a third on 92 when he was dropped by Azhar Ali and progressed to reach 100 with a cover drive to the boundary.

It moved him into the top 10 of New Zealand century-makers which is headed by Williamson, who has scored 24 hundreds.

Williamson, in his usual patient role, worked his way through 33 deliveries before a single off Mohammad Abbas made him the third New Zealander behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming to reach 7,000 runs.

New Zealand Kane Williamson Ross Taylor Henry Nicholls Mohammad Rizwan Jesse Ryder Pakistan's first innings

Williamson, Nicholls hurt Pakistan with triple-century stand

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters