ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 112.24 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.3%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HUBC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.74%)
JSCL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
MLCF 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.63 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (6.33%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 99.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.09%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.43%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.12%)
TRG 87.81 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.45%)
UNITY 30.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (0.12%)
BR30 24,164 Decreased By ▼ -62.43 (-0.26%)
KSE100 44,728 Increased By ▲ 41.66 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,755 Decreased By ▼ -15.59 (-0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears

  • "Still, the greater Tokyo area accounts for a third of Japan's GDP, and damage to the economy is inevitable," Okasan Online said in a note.
AFP 05 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after falls on Wall Street on continued jitters over the spread of the pandemic and ahead of key US Senate runoff elections.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.34 percent, or 92.73 points, to 27,165.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.26 percent, or 0.26 percent to 1,789.91.

The dollar stood at 103.16 yen, nearly flat from 103.14 seen Monday in New York.

The weak start of the Tokyo market stems from overnight falls on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones index gave up 1.3 percent as market participants watched the all-important Georgia Senate runoff elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress.

Also concerning investors was the outlook for the pandemic as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a sweeping lockdown to slow the spread of the disease.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also announced Monday that he was moving to issue a localised state of emergency for the greater Tokyo area, which continues to see record daily infection figures.

Suga said the next state of emergency will be "limited" and "focused" in its scope, unlike the nation's last nationwide state of emergency last year that kept most consumers at home across the country and brought the economy to a halt.

"Still, the greater Tokyo area accounts for a third of Japan's GDP, and damage to the economy is inevitable," Okasan Online said in a note.

"The services sector especially will feel more pain with a further drop in travel demand and falls in dining demand due to a renewed focus on teleworking," the brokerage said.

However, technical charts continue to indicate longer-term optimism, it added.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group lost 0.89 percent to 7,937 yen. Nintendo fell 0.88 percent to 64,970 yen. Airline ANA Holdings fell 0.90 percent to 2,212.

Panasonic surged 2.35 percent to 1,220. Sony added 0.57 percent to 10,495.

lockdown Yoshihide Suga Yen Sony Tokyo stocks Nikkei SoftBank Group Panasonic Okasan Online Securities Japan's GDP

Tokyo shares open lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters