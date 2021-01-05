KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 5.407 billion and the number of lots traded at 5,668.

Major business was contributed by currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 2.051 billion, followed by gold PKR 1.842 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 431.001 million, silver PKR 311.441 million, DJ PKR 300.047 million, natural gas PKR 147.119 million, crude oil PKR 144.003 million, copper PKR 96.293 million, platinum PKR 72.535 million and SP500 PKR 10.149 million.

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 1.246 million were traded.

