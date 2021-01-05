AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China to increase corn acreage in 2021

Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2021

BEIJING: China will increase the area sown with corn in its main grain regions this year, the agriculture minister has said, reversing several years of declining acreage in response to a growing shortfall.

The expansion is part of a comprehensive plan to ensure food security, according to Tang Renjian, the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, state media Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities will focus on expanding corn acreage in the northeast as well as areas around the Yellow, Huai and Hai rivers, Tang said in an interview with Xinhua on Sunday.

The pledge comes after China's corn prices soared to record levels after authorities nearly emptied once-mammoth temporary reserves at auctions. Importers have brought in record volumes of grain to plug the shortage.

"Corn acreage and output is expected to recover and increase, while corn prices will probably fall in the next few years," said Meng Jinhui, senior analyst with Shengda Futures.

China had been cutting down on corn acreage in the past few years to whittle down the state stockpiles and to boost output of other crops like soyabeans.

Farmers planted 41.264 million hectares of corn in 2020, with output of the grain at 260.67 million tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Authorities must also make sure that the acreage of double-crop rice that expanded in southern regions in 2020 does not decline this year, while the yield must improve, Tang said.

Wheat acreage in northwestern and areas around the Yellow, Huai and Hai rivers should strive to recover, according to Tang.

China will stabilize soyabean output and secure domestic supplies of soyabeans for food use, Tang added.

Tang, previously governor of the northwestern province of Gansu, was appointed minister of agriculture and rural affairs in late December, replacing Han Changfu, who held the post for a decade.

China will also focus on better seeds and on protecting its arable land to shore up grain security, he said.

China to increase corn acreage in 2021

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.